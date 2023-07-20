Trinidad Test Records: Most Runs, Wickets And Highest Test Innings Totals At Port Of Spain

Having last hosted an international match in the form of an ODI between West Indies and India almost 12 months ago, Queen’s Park Oval will be hosting the same two teams in what will be its first Test in the last half-a-decade tonight.

West Indies, who’ve played each one of the 61 Test matches played at this venue since 1930, have won 20 and lost 18 matches thus far. India, on the other hand, have won and lost three times each out of 13 attempts in this format since 1953. Although the visitors are playing their first Test here after 2016, they have played half-a-dozen ODIs in Trinidad in the recent years.

Trinidad Test Records

An iconic Test venue in the West Indies, its rich legacy comprises former West Indian players having dominated proceedings over the years. Speaking of the batters, Rohan Kanhai (1,212), Everton Weekes (1,074), Clive Lloyd (1,035), Vivian Richards (1,015) and Brian Lara (986) have been the top-scorers in Port of Spain Tests.

Speaking of cricketers part of the current squads, only Kraigg Brathwaite (194) has scored more than 100 Test runs here. No current Indian batter has ever batted in a Test innings at this ground as their last match was reduced to just 22 overs across five days due to inclement weather conditions. India, who haven’t played any other Test here in the last two decades, don’t have any active player among top performers.

Much like the batters, highest Test wicket-takers at the Queen’s Park Oval are also legendary West Indian bowlers namely Curtly Ambrose (67), Courtney Walsh (57), Lance Gibbs (52), Malcolm Marshall (47) and Garry Sobers (41).

Among active bowlers, West Indian pacers Kemar Roach (17) and Shannon Gabriel (8) have tasted some success at this stadium. One of the four players part of the current Indian squad who had also played here seven years ago, all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin had picked a lone wicket before rain played spoilsport.

Highest Test Innings Totals At Port Of Spain

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 681/8d 198.4 West Indies England 1954 600/9d 201 Australia West Indies 1955 576/4d 132.5 Australia West Indies 2003 568 200.5 England West Indies 1968 546/6d 158.5 England West Indies 2009

Expected to favour fast bowlers in this match, Queen’s Park Oval’s tendency to do the same on most occasions can be observed from the fact that the 600-run mark has been touched only twice across 231 Test innings played here.

Out of the 38 result-oriented Tests in Trinidad, 17 have been won by teams successfully chasing a target in the fourth innings. Fourth-highest run-chase in the history of Test cricket, India had sealed a record 403-run chase in Port of Spain 47 years ago.