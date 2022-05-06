Tristan Stubbs IPL 2022 price: Tristan Stubbs T20 stats and record

Tristan Stubbs IPL 2022 price: Mumbai Indians have signed young South African Tristan Stubbs to replace Tymal Mills.

Mumbai Indians have struggled in the Indian Premier League, as they are the only team who have absolutely no chance to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament. Nothing has gone right for the record IPL champions this season around.

In the latest setback, Mumbai’s left-arm pacer Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury. Mills has been through a lot of injuries throughout his career, and this is yet another setback for him. However, it is being said that the injury is not serious, and he will available to play in the T20 Blast.

Mills was picked by Mumbai Indians for a price of INR 1.5 crores in the auction. He managed to scalp just six wickets in five games, and he had a terrible economy of 11.17.

Despite being knocked out, Mumbai Indians have decided to bring in a replacement for the tournament. Interestingly, they have signed young South African batter Tristan Stubbs to replace Tymal Mills.

Tristan Stubbs IPL 2022 price

Mumbai Indians have roped in 21-years old South African batter Tristan Stubbs for a price of INR 20 lakhs. The talented middle-order batter has reached India and will now serve a mandatory period of quarantine before joining the bio bubble of the team.

Stubbs plays for Warriors in the South African domestic circuit, and he has some brilliant numbers in T20 cricket. Tristan Stubbs has scored 506 T20 runs at an average of 38.92, courtesy of three half-centuries. He has an impressive strike-rate of 157.14 in the shortest format of the game.

With both Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs in their ranks, Mumbai Indians have two of the most talented South African batters. The batting of Mumbai Indians looks future-ready with the likes of Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan.