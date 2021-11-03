Tymal Mills injury update: Will the English pacer take further part in 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in UAE?

What is Tymal Mills injury update after sustaining a severe injury during ICC T20 World Cup match versus Sri Lanka at Sharjah

The England Cricket team has yet again proved why they are arguably considered the best when it comes to White Ball Cricket as they reach the semi-finals of the ongoing 2021 ICC T20 World Cup without having to break much of their sweat after their resounding 26-run victory against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Led by the English batting sensation Jos Buttler, the English side provided a template to the fellow participating nations as to how to approach and win games batting first in the ongoing World Cup, where majority results have gone in favour of teams batting second.

But their celebrations were cut short after their left-arm pacer Tymal Mills got injured in the last game against Sri Lanka at Sharjah (aforementioned).

What is Tymal Mills injury update?

In what has perhaps come as a shocker of a news for the England Cricket Team, their leading wicket-taker till now has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing 2021 ICC T20 World Cup at the UAE, after suffering a thigh strain midway during the aforementioned World Cup match against Sri Lanka.

Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the rest of the T20 World Cup. Bad news for England of course, but shattering on a personal level after his struggles with injuries over his career — Matt Roller (@mroller98) November 3, 2021

Tymal Mills replacement

England’s left-arm pacer-Reece Topley has been added to the squad as his replacement, following his role as one of England’s travelling reserves. The injury is a harsh blow to Mills, who has struggled with a variety of injuries throughout his career.

The last winter, he suffered a stress fracture in his back and wore a brace for more than three months. However, he made an impressive return this season. In the T20 Blast, he scalped 17 wickets, whereas he scalped eight wickets in the Hundred. His ability to bowl brilliantly at the death earned him a world-cup call.