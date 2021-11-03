Tymal Mills injury update: England’s left-arm pacer can miss the T20 World Cup due to Quadriceps injury

Tymal Mills injury update: Mills has suffered an injury yet again in his career, and he can miss the ongoing T20 World Cup because of it.

England have been brilliant in the T20 World so far. They have won all four of their games, whereas they have also confirmed their place in the semi-finals. In Batting, Jos Buttler has been sensational, whereas the bowling has been brilliant as a unit.

However, they now have an injury concern in front of them. Tymal Mills, their joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with seven wickets is under injury clouds. However, England have already qualified for the semi-finals, and they can afford to take time in order to make a decision on him.

Tymal Mills injury update

Mills got injured in the last game against Sri Lanka at Sharjah. During the 14th over of the game, Mills gave up running while delivering the fourth ball. He was clearly in pain and was forced to leave the field. It is said to be a quadriceps injury, but the English doctors will take around 48 hours to access it.

Mills last played for England in 2017 and got his call-up in the World Cup squad due to his brilliant performances in the domestic season. Tymal’s career has been full of injuries, and his back has been his biggest nemesis. Due to these injuries, Mills has been restricted to play just one format of the game.

The last winter, he suffered a stress fracture in his back and wore a brace for more than three months. However, he made an impressive return this season. In the T20 Blast, he scalped 17 wickets, whereas he scalped eight wickets in the Hundred. His ability to bowl brilliantly at the death earned him a world-cup call.

After serious injury threatened to end Tymal Mills career prematurely, the left-arm quick bowler was recalled to the England IT20 side for the 2021 World Cup. Capable of bowling at express pace, Mills also has an array of slower balls as seen throughout The Hundred. pic.twitter.com/zfy2PdrAD6 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 29, 2021

However, England have Tom Curran and Mark Wood on the bench, but none of them is a death-over specialist. The slower balls and variation of Mills make him a brilliant death bowler. In the reserves, Reece Topley is a left-arm pacer and he will come in the team if Mills cannot play anymore in the World Cup.