Why Jofra Archer is not playing: Why is Riley Meredith not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings?

Riley Meredith not playing: Mumbai Indians have made a solitary change to their Playing XI for their fifth IPL 2022 match.

During the 23rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Pune, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We will bowl first. Looks like a similar pitch to the ones we have played, there will be help for the pacer, need to exploit,” Sharma told Star Sports at the toss.

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal, who has won just one out of five tosses this season, remained unperturbed about the prospect of batting first at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight. Readers must note that both Punjab’s IPL 2022 victories have come while defending totals.

“We didn’t think about the toss and were prepared to do both. No changes in the playing XI for us. We’ve been playing good cricket, need to win the big moments,” Agarwal told Star Sports at the toss.

Why is Riley Meredith not playing vs Punjab Kings today?

In spite of losing their first four matches, Indians have made a solitary change to their Playing XI by bringing in fast bowler Tymal Mills for all-rounder Ramandeep Singh. Highest wicket-taker for Indians this season, Mills’ six wickets have come at an average of 16.50, an economy rate of 9.90 and a strike rate of 10.

MI, who had the option of handing a debut to either of fast bowler Riley Meredith or all-rounder Fabian Allen, have opted to bring back Mills into the Playing XI. It is worth mentioning that Sharma wasn’t asked about the rationale behind making this change.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was bought by Mumbai for INR 8 crore in the mega auction earlier this year, isn’t playing this season because of an elbow injury.

Archer, who has frequently missed international cricket for almost two years now due to a trouble in his right elbow, had to undergo a surgery in May last year. Having injured his elbow yet again in a Sussex vs Kent County Championship 2021 match, a surgery was the need of the hour for Archer.