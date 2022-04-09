Ramandeep Singh cricketer: Why is Tymal Mills not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians?

Tymal Mills not playing today: Mumbai Indians have included a couple of debutants to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 18th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Pune, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis followed a prevailing trend by electing to bowl first at the toss.

“We’re going to have a bowl. It is our first game here so we aren’t sure what the pitch is going to do. But it’s just the general trend, and hopefully there is dew later on which we can make use of. Two wins out of three looks good,” du Plessis told Star Sports at the toss.

Following their bountiful fans’ long wait of witnessing Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in action, du Plessis confirmed Maxwell replacing Sherfane Rutherford as their only change for this match.

Why is Tymal Mills not playing against Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma also wanted to bowl first after failing to defend a total against Delhi Capitals in their previous match here. Coming on the back of three consecutive losses, Sharma and his men would be eager to find some winning momentum in their fourth match.

“We would have bowled first as well. The nature of the pitch looks like it would get better and better as the match goes on. We just need to try and apply ourselves a little more than we have done so far in the tournament. All games are big games,” Sharma told Star Sports at the toss.

Indians have dropped their overseas left-arm pacer-duo of Daniel Sams and Tymal Mills to accommodate a couple of debutants in all-rounder Ramandeep Singh and pacer Jaydev Unadkat for this match.

Sams, who bowled the third-worst over in the history of IPL as Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Pat Cummins scored joint-fastest IPL half-century earlier this week, has been left out after leaking as many as 139 runs in 11 overs across three innings.

Mills, on the other hand, has been left out despite being their highest wicket-taker (six wickets at an economy and strike rate of 9.90 and 10 respectively) for MI this season.

Ramandeep, 24, represents Punjab in domestic cricket. In his 13-match T20 career, Ramandeep has scored 98 runs at a strike rate of 136.11 and picked three wickets at an economy rate of 6.90. Unadkat, on the other hand, has picked 85 wickets in 86 IPL matches at an average of 30.44, an economy rate of 8.74 and a strike rate of 20.8.