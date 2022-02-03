Umar Akmal PSL 2022: Is Umar Akmal playing PSL 7?

Umar Akmal PSL 2022: The Pakistan batter last played a T20I for Pakistan in the year 2019 against Sri Lanka at Lahore.

During the tenth match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the National stadium in Karachi, the Islamabad United have posted a mammoth 229/4 in their 20 Overs- the highest team total so far in PSL 7.

While it was the Irish batter Paul Stirling (58 off 28) who went bonkers at the Quetta bowlers during the Powerplay, the Kiwi Southpaw Colin Munro (72* off 39) and Islamabad wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan (65 off 35) went hammer and tongs after the first half of the innings.

Shahid Afridi, who is playing his first game of the ongoing season, was smashed for as many as 67 runs in his 4 Overs- his worst bowling figures in the tournament’s history.

While the Quetta Gladiators have made as many as three changes in their playing 11 from the previous encounter against the Multan Sultans, there still appears to be no sight of the talented, yet one of the most controversial names in Pakistan Cricket currently- Umar Akmal.

Umar Akmal PSL 2022

Umar Akmal had been drafted in by the Quetta Gladiators during the PSL 7 draft event in the Silver category. The 31-year-old, however, is yet to play a game in the ongoing season.

The right-handed batter played for the Lahore Qalandars in the first three seasons of the league, after which he was drafted in by the Quetta Gladiators for the next two seasons, until 2020.

Akmal missed the 6th edition of the tournament last year, after being banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from all representative Cricket for 3 years as he failed to report details of corrupt approaches made to him ahead of the tournament in 2020.

With his ban being reduced by one-and-a-half-years a few months later, Akmal was cleared to play post August 2021.

The Lahore-born Cricketer has scored a total of 833 runs across 32 PSL matches till date, at an average of 33.32 and with the assistance of 7 half-centuries.