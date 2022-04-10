Umesh Yadav brother and family details: Are Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav related?

Umesh Yadav brother and family details: The tall right-arm pacer has displayed a fine performance for KKR in the ongoing IPL season.

During the 19th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the Delhi Capitals (DC), after two consecutive losses in the season, bounced back in some style with a 44-run win against the in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The KKR bowlers had a rare poor outing in the field today, as their bowlers were smashed all over the park by the Delhi batters, who posted a massive score of 215/5 on the scoreboard after their 20 Overs.

KKR’s go-to man with the new ball in the tournament so far, Umesh Yadav, did start well once again, but was tonked for 23 runs during the penultimate Over of the Delhi innings, to ultimately finish with bowling figures of 4-0-48-1.

Umesh Yadav brother and family details

Umesh Yadav was born to late Kishori Devi (mother) and Tilak Yadav (father) on October 25, 1987 in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Yadav also has two elder brothers and a sister.

The 34-year-old married the Delhi-based fashion designer Taniya Wadhwa in 2013 after the duo dated each other for two years. The couple gave birth to a baby girl during the new year’s eve last year.

Yadav, the son of a mine worker, didn’t have it easy during his childhood days, which were spent in poverty in a settlement of miners in Walani (Nagpur).

The Nagpur-born pacer also had a troubled family life as one of his elder brother (name unknown) was charged (before finally being acquitted) in a robbery case.

His another elder brother Ramesh Yadav, however, has been a constant support in his journey as a professional cricketer.

Are Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav related?

Both Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav have had an excellent IPL 2022 season so far, having picked up 10 wickets each for KKR and DC respectively.

Despite sharing similar surnames, Kuldeep and Umesh are not in any way related to each other outside of Cricket.

While Umesh hails from Nagpur and plays domestic Cricket for Vidarbha, leg-spinner Kuldeep was born in Kanpur and represents his home state of Uttar Pradesh in the domestic circuit.

