Umesh Yadav IPL 2022 price: Umesh Yadav net worth

Umesh Yadav IPL 2022 price: The right-arm pacer has performed exceptionally well for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022.

With the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League just a week away from entering the playoffs stage, the emergence of some young Indian fast bowlers, coupled with the notable performances from the experienced ones has been one of the few stand out aspects of the tournament this year.

While the likes of Umran Malik, Mohsin Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Mukesh Choudhary et al have impressed one and all either with their sheer pace or control, experienced ones like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav have proved that they still have it in them despite blowing hot and cold in the format in Indian colours so far.

Umesh Yadav, having being roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the accelerated round of the mega auction this year, has emerged as their go-to bowler with the new ball with some notable performances.

Currently placed at the second spot in KKR’s leading wicket-taker’s list, Umesh has picked up 16 wickets across 12 innings so far, at an average and strike rate of 20.81 and 17.6 respectively.

Despite him picking only six wickets in the past six matches, the 34-year-old has managed to keep his economy rate as low as possible. Only once in these six matches has Umesh conceded more than 10 runs per Over.

Having picked up eight wickets in his first three matches this season, Umesh had also donned the Purple Cap for a brief period.

Having gone unsold during the initial round of the mega auctions of IPL 2022, Umesh Yadav was roped in by KKR for INR 2 Crore during the accelerated auction, and performed right away with the new ball in hand, in the absence of Pat Cummins.

Umesh Yadav net worth

As per various reports, Umesh Yadav’s net worth is estimated to be around 8 Million USD, or approximately INR 58 Crore. The right-arm pacer is also a BCCI centrally contracted player, placed in the ‘C’ category.

Apart from his earnings, it is also learned that he has his investments in multiple real-estate properties, which also adds to his net worth.