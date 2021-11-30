Umran Malik IPL price 2022: How much will Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and other uncapped players earn during IPL 2022?

Umran Malik IPL price 2022: Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Abdul Samad are the uncapped players retained by their respective franchises

With the deadline date for submitting the names of players to be retained by each of the eight IPL franchises before the mega auctions coming to an end, it now remains to be seen how the fans and experts of the game react to the retention decisions taken by them.

While some of the big retained names- the likes of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli et al do not come as a surprise, the omitted big names from the list- the likes of Rashid Khan, David Warner, Ben Stokes etc have made the fans scratch their heads.

Moreover, some of the decisions taken by the teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) were clearly not on expected lines and have already led to discussions and debates.

The SRH for instance, have decided to retain their uncapped Indian players from the state of Jammu and Kashmir- Abdul Samad and Umran Malik, ahead of the likes of David Warner and Rashid Khan- their best batter and bowler respectively ever in the history of their existence as franchise.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS), on the other hand have retained a couple of players in their opening batter Mayank Agarwal and their left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Umran Malik IPL price 2022: How much will Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh be paid?

Firstly, let’s have a look at how much weight of the total purse goes down for each franchise when they decide to retain their players:

If a franchise retains four players, INR 42 Crores is deducted from the total purse of INR 90 Crores.

If they retain three players, INR 33 Crores is debited from the purse, whereas INR 24 Crores gets deducted in case of two retentions.

If only one player is retained, the purse only shrinks by INR 14 Crores.

However, in case of uncapped players, INR 4 Crores will be deducted from the purse per player.

Therefore, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for instance, go into the 2022 auction with a remaining purse of INR 68 Crores. With Williamson bagging the first retention spot, he would earn a total of INR 14 Crores for the upcoming season. The uncapped Indian players- Umran Malik and Abdul Samad only cost the Sunrisers INR 4 Crores each. Similarly, Punjab Kings’ Arshdeep Singh would also cost only INR 4 Crores to the franchise.