“Serious hitting by Rajat Patidar”: Sachin Tendulkar hails Rajat Patidar for scoring maiden IPL century in LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator at Eden Gardens

Sachin Tendulkar hails Rajat Patidar: The rookie batter from Royal Challengers Bangalore caught the attention of the Master Blaster.

During the Eliminator of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata, Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar scored his maiden T20 century in a knockout match.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the first over itself, Patidar scored a career-best 112* (54) with the help of 12 fours and seven sixes to become a source of amazement for RCB’s plentiful fans.

Patidar, who has been in good nick this season, shared a 66-run second-wicket partnership alongside former captain Virat Kohli (25). Having outscored Kohli easily, Patidar made the most of his start by putting together an unbeaten 92-run fifth-wicket partnership with veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik (37*) to power Bangalore to 207/4 in 20 overs.

Patidar, who completed a half-century by running a single off LSG all-rounder Krunal Pandya in the 11th over, hit pacer Mohsin Khan for a six in the 18th over to register a century.

Having hit as many as two fours and three sixes in an over against spinner Ravi Bishnoi, another highlight of Patidar’s innings came in the form of attacking fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera by hitting two fours and sixes each in the penultimate over.

Sachin Tendulkar hails Rajat Patidar for scoring maiden IPL century

Patidar, who became the fifth uncapped batter to score an IPL century (fourth Indian and third from Royal Challengers), managed to catch the attention of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar took to social media platform Twitter to express admiration for the 28-year old player but also made it a point to predict a “close finish” at the Eden Gardens tonight.

Serious hitting by Rajat Patidar and nicely supported by @DineshKarthik. It’s a great total but given how the surface is playing and the fast outfield, I feel it’ll be a close game.

Well played by @rcbtweets in the first half! #Eliminator pic.twitter.com/NhkErPqv86 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 25, 2022

If Lucknow are to seal a 208-run chase in order to prevent getting knocked out from IPL 2022, they will have to register the highest-ever run-chase at this venue and the fifth-highest in IPL history.