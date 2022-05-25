Cricket

“Serious hitting by Rajat Patidar”: Sachin Tendulkar hails Rajat Patidar for scoring maiden IPL century in LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator at Eden Gardens

"Serious hitting by Rajat Patidar": Sachin Tendulkar hails Rajat Patidar for scoring maiden IPL century in LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator at Eden Gardens
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Kevin Durant deserves 2nd team over LeBron James, the numbers say it all!": Skip Bayless shuts down Shannon Sharpe over the two star's All-NBA selections
Next Article
IND vs SA T20 tickets online booking: India vs South Africa T20 tickets BookMyShow Bangalore booking date
Cricket Latest News
IND vs SA T20 tickets online booking: India vs South Africa T20 tickets BookMyShow Bangalore booking date
IND vs SA T20 tickets online booking: India vs South Africa T20 tickets BookMyShow Bangalore booking date

IND vs SA T20 tickets online booking: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details…