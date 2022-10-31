“Unfortunately, I have a history of them”: Aaron Finch provides Injury Update on hamstring twinge during Ireland match at the Gabba

Australia captain Aaron Finch sent down an injury scare among their fans by not fielding in most of the second innings during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 31 against Ireland in Brisbane. It was right after the seventh over that Finch walked off the ground due to some discomfort in his hamstring.

Finch’s injury occurred after he finally returned to form on the back of scoring a match-winning 19th T20I half-century. Top-scorer among Australian batters for his 63 (44) comprising of five fours and three sixes, Finch played a vital knock to power the hosts to 179/5 in 20 overs.

Finch, who registered his 17th T20I half-century as an opening batter, 14th as captain, eighth at home, fourth in 2022, third in T20 World Cups and first against Ireland, admitted to not being pressurized due to lack of runs of late. Instead, the 35-year old player thanked the team management for its “unbelievable support”.

Aaron Finch provides Injury Update on hamstring twinge in Brisbane T20I

As far as the injury is concerned, Finch was replaced by all-rounder Ashton Agar on the field. With Australia not naming an official vice-captain for this tournament, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade called most of the shots in Finch’s absence.

ALSO READ: Tim David Injury Update

Speaking after winning the Player of the Match award for the eighth time (third time this year) in his T20I career, Finch threw light on his hamstring injury stating that it doesn’t look serious at the moment. Having said that, readers must note that Finch will undergo scans in the morning to clear all doubts before his participation in Australia’s last Super 12 match against Afghanistan at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Not often do you see the two captains waiting together to receive their players at the end of a match. Aaron Finch walking around ok for now by the way #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/h2tA4xHZHR — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 31, 2022

“Really a hammy twinge, I think. I will get a scan tomorrow. Unfortunately, I have a history of them. It doesn’t look bad at the moment but let’s see how it goes [in the morning] after the scan,” Finch told the broadcaster at the Gabba tonight.