Usman Khawaja BBL 12 team: Usman Khawaja will play for which team in the next Big Bash League?

Usman Khawaja BBL 12 team: Khawaja, who was the captain of Sydney Thunder last season has joined a new team for BBL 12.

Usman Khawaja surprised everyone when he announced the decision of leaving the Sydney Thunder in BBL. There was a year left in his contract, but he decided to opt out of it. Khawaja was the captain of the Sydney Thunder, but he played a handful of matches last season due to international commitments.

Khawaja was the highest run-scorer of the Sydney Thunder in BBL, where he scored 1818 runs for Sydney Thunder, with his highest score being 109*. It is finally revealed that where Usman Khawaja will play in the next BBL season.

Usman Khawaja BBL 12 team

Usman Khawaja will be playing for the Brisbane Heat in the upcoming Big Bash League. He has signed a four years contract with the Brisbane side. Khawaja plays for Queensland in the domestic circuit, and Brisbane is his home city. With Chris Lynn leaving, the Heat have roped in a great replacement in Khawaja.

Khawaja, who is currently playing the Galle test in Sri Lanka revealed that he thought that he will end his BBL career with Sydney Thunder, but the situation changed. He insists that Brisbane is his home, and it is a really exciting step for him going forward.

“I always thought I would finish off as a Thunder player, but it is funny how things change,’’ he told brisbaneheat.com.au.

“I’ve said it for a long time, that Brisbane is home, Queensland is home, and to be here, captain of Queensland, and now joining the Heat – it is really exciting.”

Khawaja said that he loves playing in the BBL, and the opportunity to lead both Queensland and Brisbane Heat is very exciting for him. Although, he insists that leaving Sydney Thunder was a tough decision for him.

“I have been loosely tied with the Heat through my Queensland roles for several years, and so I am looking forward to the challenge of trying something new by joining them now,” Usman Khawaja said.

“I do love playing in the BBL and now I am with the Heat for the coming years, I am very excited.”

Brisbane Heat could not perform well in the BBL 11, and they would want to change their fate this season around. They have signed 11 players so far, and they need 7 more players to fill their quota of players. The three international players will be signed via the draft.