VCA Stadium Nagpur pitch report tomorrow: IND vs AUS 2nd T20 Nagpur Stadium pitch report batting or bowling

VCA Stadium Nagpur pitch report tomorrow: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I match.

India will take on Australia in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match T20I series at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Australia won the first T20I, and they would want to seal the series, whereas the Indian team would want to level it as this is a do-or-die game for them.

The death bowling of the Indian team is a thing of worry, and the arrival of Jasprit Bumrah may help their cause in this match. Australia, on the other hand, is looking good despite the unavailability of their four key players on the tour. This match promises to be an excellent affair.

VCA Stadium Nagpur pitch report tomorrow

The VCA Stadium in Nagpur last hosted a T20I game in 2019 between India and Bangladesh. On the basis of the 12 T20Is played at this ground, this stadium has not been a great ground for the batters, and the bowlers have dominated the proceedings here.

Out of 12 games played here, 9 games have been won by the teams batting first, so it is clear that the chasing teams have not done well so far at this surface. The average 1st innings T20I score at this ground is 151 and the score of 180 runs has been achieved just thrice.

The pitch gets a little slower as the game goes on, and the initial few overs are said to be the best ones to bat out here at this ground. This stadium’s boundaries are quite big, and the spinners will definitely take advantage of it. The fast outfield will assist the batters, but the spinners will play a massive part on this track.

Considering the weather, the dew may settle down in the 2nd innings of the match and that may tempt the teams to bowl first after winning the toss in this match.