Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer relationship: Is Shreyas Iyer from Kerala?

Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer relationship: Both the batters are playing for KKR in the ongoing season of the marquee league.

During the 30th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer played a scintillating knock of 85 off mere 51 deliveries en route the chase of a massive target of 218 handed by the Rajasthan Royals.

The KKR chase started on a disastrous note, with Sunil Narine being sold down the river by Aaron Finch on the very first delivery of the innings at naught.

However, the chase began from scratch the moment Iyer arrived at the crease, as he joined hands with Finch (58 off 28) to stitch together a 107-run stand in mere 8.5 Overs for the second wicket.

With Nitish Rana (18 off 11) getting out cheaply, and the dangerous Andre Russell returning back off a Golden Duck as well, the Shreyas Iyer juggernaut, comprising 7 Fours and 4 Sixes, continued with its own merry-way, smashing pacers and spinners alike.

Shreyas Iyer has clobbered Rajasthan Royals, made this huge chase of 218 look so easy 🇮🇳🔥@ShreyasIyer15 #KKRvsRR #KKRvRR #RRvKKR — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) April 18, 2022

Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer relationship

With 40 runs required off the final four Overs, Shreyas Iyer lost his fellow KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer (6 off 7) after the latter was demoted down the order having opened for his franchise up till now.

Despite sharing similar surnames, the only similarity between the Iyer duo is that they have represented KKR and the Indian Cricket team in their respective Cricketing careers so far.

Shreyas Iyer, in fact was born in Mumbai, and has represented the West Zone, Mumbai, and the Mumbai Cricket Association XI while growing up in Mumbai before playing for India.

Venkatesh Iyer, on the other hand, was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh and has represented the same in the domestic matches.

While Shreyas made his international debut for team India against New Zealand in November 2017, Venkatesh made his debut appearance for Indian last year in November, against New Zealand as well.