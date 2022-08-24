“Kya Iraada hai”: Irfan Pathan asks Cheteshwar Pujara his intentions amid golden run in Royal London Cup for Sussex

Irfan Pathan asks Cheteshwar Pujara: The former Indian all-rounder is appreciative of a splendid run in County cricket.

Plying his trade for Sussex in England’s domestic tournaments, India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has entered a seamless run-spree accumulating high individual scores across formats.

Second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup, Pujara has amassed 614 runs at an average and strike rate of 102.33 and 116.28 respectively.

Pujara scoring three centuries and two half-centuries in eight innings is a major reason behind Sussex topping the points table with six victories in eight matches. As a result, will be playing the second semi-final in Hove on August 30.

A century from just 75 balls for @cheteshwar1. 🤩 💯 Just phemeomenal. 💫 pic.twitter.com/z6vrKyqDfp — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 23, 2022

Pujara’s miraculous numbers coming right after his Test comeback have brought him into the limelight. The 34-year old player providing a cold shoulder to his reputation of batting slow has made a source of amazement among fans.

Readers must note that Pujara is also the second-highest run-scorer in County Championship Division Two with his 1,094 runs in 13 innings coming at an average of 109.40 including five centuries.

Irfan Pathan asks Cheteshwar Pujara his intentions amid golden run in Royal London Cup for Sussex

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to social media platform Twitter to laud Pujara’s golden run for Sussex. A three-word tweet witnessed Pathan inquiring about Pujara’s intentions on the back of scoring runs thick and fast.

“Kya Iraada hai ? [What is your intention?],” Pathan tweeted.

Kya Iraada hai ? @cheteshwar1 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 24, 2022

With the cricketing fraternity observing how Pujara has adapted to the 50-over format, comments about an ODI comeback have already started to come across social media platforms.

Although Pujara has played just five ODIs for India, his overall List A record is quite impressive. In 111 matches, Pujara’s 5,059 runs have come at an average of 57.48 comprising of 14 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

As far as T20s are concerned, the last of Pujara’s 64 matches was a Goa vs Saurashtra Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match three and a half years ago.