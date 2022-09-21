Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium pitch report: Nagpur Cricket Stadium pitch report India vs Australia 2nd T20

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium pitch report: Team India will take on Australia in Nagpur to keep their T20I series win hopes alive.

Post a shocking exit from the Asia Cup 2022 by suffering consecutive losses against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, team India found themselves at the receiving end against Australia as well, during the first of the three match T20I series in Mohali.

The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, will host the second match of the series on September 23, as Rohit Sharma’s men will not only look to avoid a series defeat, but most importantly iron out quite a few wrinkles ahead of the imminent T20 World Cup in Australia.

‘There would be nothing more welcoming news as that of a possible return back of their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who last played a T20I more than two-and-a-half months ago.

As for the Aussies, akin India, it is their bowling department, which needs to be addressed ahead of the mega event.

The online tickets for India vs Australia match, to be played at VCA Stadium Jamtha on Sep 23, were sold within minutes on Sunday. This had caused a major displeasure among cricket fans in Nagpur and nearby district. #Nagpur #VCA #Cricket #LokmatTimes pic.twitter.com/OfBFScLoDo — Viraj Deshpande (@VirajDeshLokmat) September 19, 2022

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium pitch report

The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium will host a T20I after almost a three-year gap, with the last one taking place in November 2019 between India and Bangladesh, which the former had won by 30 runs.

The average score across the 12 T20Is at this venue from 2009-2019 is 145 runs. Overall, across a total of 56 T20 matches here, the average score goes a touch lower, to 144.2 runs.

Also, with scores in excess of the 180-run mark breached only thrice across the 12 T20Is here so far, the pitch has over the years, assisted the bowlers in general, and spinners in particular.

With dew likely to settle down later in the night, expect the captain winning the Toss to bowl first. Having said that, teams batting first have won nine of the twelve encounters here after batting first.

The conditions on the match night is likely to be overcast, with a thunderstorm expected during the day as well.