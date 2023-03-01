VIDEO: Virat Kohli jumps for joy as Umesh Yadav slog sweeps Todd Murphy for six in Indore Test

On Day-1 of the 3rd Test between India and Australia, Indian bowler Umesh Yadav smashed a brilliant six on Australian spinner Todd Murphy’s delivery. On a pitch, where batting has been really tough, Yadav played a valuable cameo. This was Yadav’s 2nd six of the day, and Indian batter Virat Kohli was also elated in the pavilion about the same.

Murphy was bowling the 31st over of the innings and on the 2nd ball of the over, Yadav slog-swept Murphy for a big six towards backward of square. The Indian players were also excited, and Kohli was jumping in joy, he was all smiles after Yadav’s shot.

Yadav scored 17 runs in just 13 balls with the help of a boundary and two sixes. The importance of Yadav’s knock can be adjudged by the fact that he was the third-highest run-scorer of the side along with wicket-keeper KS Bharat (behind Kohli and Shubhman Gill).

Virat Kohli jumps for joy as Umesh Yadav slog sweeps Todd Murphy

This is not the first time that Kohli got excited after watching a bowler smash a six. In 2019, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah smashed Australian bowler Pat Cummins for a six in an ODI match. Bumrah smashed a six over deep mid-wicket, and Kohli was seen dancing in the pavilion.

Indore’s Holkar Stadium is hosting the Test match, and even on the first day, the pitch has been pretty tough for batting. Team India made a couple of changes to their eleven, where Yadav got an opportunity in place of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami.

After winning the toss, the Indian team opted to bat first, and it was clear that batting won’t be easy here. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc dismissed Indian captain Rohit Sharma a couple of times in the first over, but the Australian team did not review.

Umesh Yadav Test cricket sixes

Yadav loves slogging in Test cricket, and this was just another occasion for the pacer. He has scored 454 runs in Test cricket at a decent S/R of 52.91. He has so far smashed 24 sixes in Test cricket.