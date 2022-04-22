Virat Kohli 2016 IPL runs: Virat Kohli most runs in IPL season

Virat Kohli 2016 IPL runs: The former RCB skipper was in sublime form during the 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rajasthan Royals’ wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler, continuing with his purple patch of form in the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has registered his third century of the season, against the Delhi Capitals (DC) this time around at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The innings, which was laden with 9 Fours and as many Sixes, came to an end only the 19th Over, after the RR opener smashed 116 runs off mere 65 deliveries.

Today’s ton by the 31-year-old’s was also his second consecutive of the season, with his previous one (103 off 61) coming against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last Monday.

Currently the Orange Cap holder, Buttler is also inching towards the record of smashing the maximum runs by a player in a single IPL season.

During the 2016 edition of the marquee league, former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, with the assistance of 7 half-centuries and 4 centuries, had amassed a total of 973 runs across 16 innings at an unbelievable average coupled with the strike rate of 81.08 and 152.03 respectively.

The 973 runs remain the highest aggregate by an individual player in a single IPL season in the 14 complete years of the tournament’s existence.

Buttler, with 491 runs already in the ongoing season across 7 innings, and with the RR set to play at least seven more matches in IPL 2022, might well become the batter to surpass the elusive run aggregate record held by Kohli.

Players with THREE or more hundreds in one IPL season:

– Virat Kohli

– Jos Buttler That’s it. That’s the list 💯#DCvRR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/03uARIF8Le — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 22, 2022

In fact, in the last 8 IPL innings, the English wicket-keeper has amassed a total of 615 runs with the help of 4 centuries and 2 half-centuries.