Virat Kohli Alibaug house price: Virat Anushka new house architect name

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are certainly one of the most popular couples in the industry. Both of them are superstars in their respective fields, they were also blessed with a daughter last year. Apart from their work, both of them are active investors as well.

Both Anushka and Kohli met for the first time in 2013, and they got married at a private wedding function in 2017 in Italy. Kohli was struggling with his form in cricket, but he is back with a bang. He finished as the highest run-scorer of the recent T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Anushka Sharma is also preparing for a cricketer’s role in her upcoming movie “Chakda Express”, where she will be playing the role of legendary Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. She has been an ardent supporter of Virat and has seen various times in the stadiums to support her husband.

Virat Kohli Alibaug house price

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are quite active in their investments and business-related launches, and they have now invested in a luxury bungalow in Alibaug. Both of them currently live in the same building as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kauf. Some glimpses of the bungalow have surfaced online as well.

The property is located in Awaz Village in Alibaug, it looks stunning in the pictures. The interior design of the property has been done by Sussanne Khan, the former wife of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. According to Zee News, the Bungalow is priced between INR 10.5 to 13 crores.

The theme of the house is around white colour only. There is an outside pool, and also an outdoor sitting area. In the living room, there are white couches and chandeliers. The property looks ventilated as well, and there is a 10-seater dining table in the middle as well along with a lot of other luxury amenities.