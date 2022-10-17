Virat Kohli restaurant Juhu: Top restaurants owned by Indian cricketers in Mumbai

Virat Kohli restaurant Juhu: The Indian ace batter has recently opened a new multi-cuisine restaurant in Juhu, Mumbai.

Indian batter Virat Kohli has to be one of the best cricketers to ever play the game. The fandom of Kohli speaks for itself. Not just in the field, but Virat is a superstar off the field as well. Kohli is the 3rd most followed sportsperson in the World after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The fact that Kohli has more Instagram followers than athletes like Roger Federer, Neymar, Lebron James, etc speaks volumes about his popularity across the globe. The batting form of Kohli has not been great in the last few years, but he finally scored his 71st century in the Asia Cup.

Kohli is currently with the Indian team to take part in the T20 World Cup in Australia, and there are high expectations from him for sure. Virat has scored 3712 T20I runs at an excellent average of 50.85 with the help of 33 half-centuries and 1 century.

Virat Kohli restaurant Juhu

Apart from his magic on the cricket field, Virat Kohli is an active investor in the business, and he has invested in a variety of companies of different categories. The latest feather in an array of Kohli’s businesses is his new restaurant in Juhu, Mumbai.

Virat recently shared a video on Instagram with Maniesh Paul, where he showed a glimpse of the restaurant to everyone. The restaurant has opened inside legendary singer, late Kishore Kumar’s bungalow. Kishore Kumar’s bungalow named Gouri Kunj is now turned into an eatery place.

The restro-bar will be called One8 commune, and it will offer a variety of cuisines around the world to the audience. There is a special section on the menu for the fans of Kohli. In that section, the dishes that Virat loves to eat have been listed. Avocado Tartar, Mushroom Googly Dimsums, Pearl Barley Risotto, etc are some of the names in that section.

It was a very chilled video, where Virat was even seen singing the famous song “Mere mehboob qayamat hogi” by Kishore Kumar. Virat said that the idea behind the place is to have a chilled-out environment. Apart from Juhu, One8 commune also has branches in Kolkata, Pune and Delhi-NCR.

Apart from Kohli, Zaheer Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Kapil Dev, Smriti Mandhana, etc also owns some or the other eating joints around India.