Virat Kohli has visited Neem Karoli Baba Rishikesh and Dayanand Giri Ashram this month despite not being ‘Pooja Paath’ types

Former India skipper and star cricketer Virat Kohli’s pictures alongside Bollywood actor and wife Anushka Sharma were all over social media, when they visited the renowned Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in Vrindavan along with their daughter, ahead of his first international match this year against Sri Lanka.

Now, ahead of the all-important Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia, Kohli, who is on a break after not being part of the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand was spotted in Uttarakhand’s city of Rishikesh.

On Monday, yet again with Anushka Sharma and their daughter, Kohli was spotted in the holy city to visit the Dayanand Giri Ashram, where his fans were also spotted clicking pictures of them post the visit.

However, a nearly seven-year-old video of his from the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, also became viral across social media, where the cricketing fraternity had perhaps heard a different Virat Kohli with respect to his religious side.

Virat Kohli has visited a couple of ashrams already despite once claiming not to be the ‘Pooja-Paath type

During a press briefing at the T20 World Cup 2016 in India, Kohli, who was captaining the side in the event was questioned by a reporter whether or not he indulges in some sort of ‘Pooja-Paath’ or prayers to maintain his calm and composure while representing his country during such an important ICC event.

Kohli, who was wearing the sleeveless team India jersey at the address with the tattoos on his forearm on display, remarked with a laugh, “Do I look the ‘Pooja-Paath’ types? (Do I look like I do prayers and worship?)”.

The aforementioned media address had taken place ahead of India’s must-win contest against Australia in Mohali, where Kohli had played one of the best T20 knocks while chasing, scoring a match-winning 82* off mere 51 deliveries.