Virat Kohli last 10 ODI innings: Kohli out for duck after edging behind an ordinary in 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Virat Kohli last 10 ODI innings: The former Indian captain was part of an unfortunate dismissal at the Narendra Modi Stadium today.

During the third ODI of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of India in Ahmedabad, West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has made early inroads into the Indian batting lineup by picking two crucial wickets in only his second over.

It all happened on the third delivery of the fourth over when India captain Rohit Sharma (13) played on a delivery to guide the it towards his middle stump. Not getting closer to the delivery, Sharma’s hard hands didn’t work in his favour today.

A couple of deliveries later, Joseph dismissed former India captain Virat Kohli (0) without even letting him score a run. In what was a nothing delivery down the leg side, Kohli ended up edging it to wicket-keeper Shai Hope in his attempt of playing a flick.

ALSO READ: Harbhajan Singh predicts Alazarri Joseph to earn in crores in IPL 2022 auction

Kohli, who has managed to score boundaries off wicket-taking deliveries for a large part of his international career, getting out on such an ordinary delivery speaks a lot about what poor form can do to a batter in this sport.

Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, both of whom have been included into the Playing XI for this match after recovering from COVID-19, are currently battling it out in the middle. Playing their first match of the series, both Dhawan and Iyer would be eager to score runs on a day before Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction.

Virat Kohli last 10 ODI innings

In what is Kohli’s 14th duck in ODIs, it is his second in his last 10 ODI innings. In the same period, Kohli has scored 334 runs at an average of 33.4 and a strike rate of 80.48 including as many as five half-centuries.

was a time it seemed inevitable kohli will ease past tendulkar’s 49 ODI hundreds. still very much on the cards, he’s only six short. but there’s been no easing past! #INDvWI — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 11, 2022

As far as Kohli’s last ODI century is concerned, it had come against West Indies during India’s tour of West Indies in August 2019 at the Queen’s Park Oval.