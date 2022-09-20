Virat Kohli record at Mohali Cricket Stadium: Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa head to head record in T20

Virat Kohli record at Mohali Cricket Stadium: The battle between Virat Kohli and Adam Zampa will be a great one to watch out for.

India and Australia will be up against each other in the 1st T20I of the 3-match T20I series at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Indian batter Virat Kohli will be watched with great interest in this game after he scored his 71st international century in the last Asia Cup match.

There has been a lot of debate about Virat opening the innings for India in the World Cup, but he will certainly start the series at the number 3 spot. Ahead of the World Cup, the form of Virat will play a huge part in deciding the fate of the Indian team in the tournament.

Virat Kohli record at Mohali Cricket Stadium

Virat Kohli will be looking to continue his good form from the last Asia cup campaign, and he is coming to a ground where he possesses an excellent record with the bat. Mohali’s PCA Stadium has always been a good hunting ground for the pacers, but the former Indian captain has loved playing here.

Virat has played a couple of T20Is at this stadium, where he has scored 154 runs at an excellent S/R of 149.51. He has not been dismissed at this ground in T20Is. In overall T20s, Virat has scored 341 runs in Mohali at an average of 48.71, whereas S/R has been 135.51. He has scored 3 half-centuries at this ground.

#: The last time #TeamIndia played against at Mohali, @imVkohli played a blinder of an innings, scoring 8️⃣2️⃣*(51) and leading us to a memorable 6️⃣ wicket victory in the 2016 T20 WC! Remember this innings, 12th Man Army? #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/ZVwlbZOIKS — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 15, 2022

Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa head to head record in T20

The leg-spinners generally bowl well against right-handers, and the contest between Virat and Adam Zampa will be a thrilling one to watch out for. Virat has struggled against Zampa with the white ball, and the record proves the same as well. In T20Is, Kohli has scored 68 runs at a strike-rate of 115.25, and Zampa has dismissed him twice in the process.

In overall T20s, Kohli has scored 98 at a strike-rate of 136.11, and Zampa has dismissed him twice overall. The contest between Virat and Zampa will play a big part in deciding the fate of the match.