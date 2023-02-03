Virat Kohli visited which Baba: What is Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh famous for?

Indian batter Virat Kohli is set to return from his break in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Kohli was not a part of the T20I series against New Zealand, and he was spotted at Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh along with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and daughter, Vamika.

It is not the first time that Kohli has been spotted at a spiritual place, he visited the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in Vrindavan ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka as well. There was a time when Kohli used to say that he is not a ‘Pooja Paath’ type, but he is seen at spiritual places nowadays.

Kohli and Anushka recently visited Swami Dayanand Giri’s samadhi at his Ashram in Rishikesh. Swami Dayanand passed away in 2015 due to illness, but he was a very famous personality. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also said to be a follower of him since his youth days, Swami Dayanand was his spiritual guru.

Virat Kohli visited which Baba

Swami Dayanand was a founder of the All India Movement of Seva which aims to run free student hostels and schools in rural parts of India. He was awarded Padma Bhushan for his services in 2016. Swami Ji was a speaker as well at many international events across the globe.

The Ashram was said to be established around 1960, and Swami Dayanand was a teacher of Sanskrit and Vedanta for 5 years. People around the globe come to pay their visit to the Ashram for meditation as well. It is situated near the banks of the Ganga and has its own spiritual importance.

The upcoming series will be quite important for Kohli as the Indian team can qualify for the World Test Championship’s Final by doing well in this series. Kohli has done well in the ODIs recently, and he will definitely play an important part in the Border Gavaskar Trophy as well.