Virat Kohli vs Mohammed Shami player head to head battle: Virat Kohli at Brabourne Stadium IPL record

Virat Kohli vs Mohammed Shami: Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami will be facing each other for the 10th time in the Indian Premier League today.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli will yet again be the centre of attraction with his superabundant fans hoping for him to put and end to an elongated lean patch during their first-ever match against Gujarat Titans this afternoon. Readers must note that Kohli has scored 128 runs in nine IPL 2022 innings at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 119.62.

Much like his successor Faf du Plessis, Kohli has nothing to take inspiration from as far as his past record at the Brabourne Stadium is concerned. In a couple of innings here over the years, Kohli’s 17 runs have come at a strike rate of 130.77.

Kohli had scored 16 (17) in his solitary international match (an ODI against West Indies) at this venue over three years ago.

Virat Kohli vs Mohammed Shami player head to head battle

Kohli, who had opened the batting with du Plessis in their last match against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, will continue to play the same role on Saturday as well.

As a result, fans can brace themselves for an intriguing contest between Kohli and Titans fast bowler Mohammed Shami in the presence of a new ball.

ALSO READ: Faf du Plessis vs Rashid Khan IPL record

Yet to score an IPL six off Shami, Kohli has batted at a strike rate of 134.78 across nine innings against the right-arm bowler. All in all, Kohli has scored 62 (46) with the help of nine fours against Shami. In the process, Shami has dismissed Kohli on four occasions in the IPL.

Already suffering from scratchy form across formats and conditions, Kohli will have to be beware of one of those jaffas usually bowled by a skillful new-ball bowler in Shami.