Virat Kohli, who earns INR 6 lakh as T20I match fee, was once fined 30% match fee for showing dissent towards umpires in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2016 match

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is one of the fiercest players on the cricketing field. He was going through a bad patch in the last couple of years, but the way he has played in the last few months, he is set to have a blockbuster year ahead of him. With the World Cup this year, the Indian team will want him to continue the same.

Kohli is one of the most aggressive players around, and he has been reprimanded for the same as well in the past. He just escaped a ban when he showed his middle finger to the Australian crowd in Sydney. Kohli even broke the anti-corruption code when he was seen in the stands with Anushka Sharma.

Kohli is famous for his aggressive nature, and one more incident happened during the Asia Cup 2016 match between India and Pakistan. The tournament was being played in the T20 format for the very first time considering the T20 World Cup in the same year.

Virat Kohli was once fined 30% match fee for showing dissent towards umpires

The match between India and Pakistan was being played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, and the Indian team was chasing a small total of 84 runs on a difficult batting surface.

Pakistan got all out for 83 runs, and in reply, Team India was also struggling at 8-3, but then Kohli took control. He played a sensible knock to help the Indian team, but he was given out in the wrong manner. The on-field umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge adjudged Kohli out on Mohammad Sami’s delivery, but there was a clear inside edge.

Kohli was given out on 49 runs, and he was furious about the same. After the decision, he showed his bat to the umpire and murmured some words to him as well. This was seen as a breach of the player’s code of conduct, and he was fined 30% of his match fee.

“The incident happened in the 15th over of India’s innings when Kohli, after being given out leg before, displayed dissent by first showing his bat and then leaving the crease while looking back at the umpire and uttering some words that were contrary to the spirit of the game,” the ICC said in an official statement.

Currently, Kohli earns INR 6 Lacs per T20I match, but the amount was lesser at that time. India although won the match by 5 wickets in the end as they chased the target in 15.3 overs.