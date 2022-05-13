KKR vs SRH MCA Stadium Pune pitch report today match 2022: Knight Riders vs Sunrisers pitch report Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

KKR vs SRH MCA Stadium Pune pitch report today match 2022: Kolkata and Hyderabad will battle it out at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 61st league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

This is a Do or Die game for the Kolkata Knight Riders, and they have to win this one. Sunrisers Hyderabad also have to win this game if they want to reach the golden number of 16 points this season. Australian pacer Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the tournament for Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR vs SRH MCA Stadium Pune pitch report today

The surface at the MCA Stadium in Pune has always been a paradise for the batters. A black soil surface is used at the venue, which supports the batters as there is an even bounce on the track. In the middle-overs, the spinners can take advantage of the grip on the surface at Pune.

The boundaries at the MCA Stadium in Pune are not that large, and the batters can easily clear the fence. Pat Cummins scored the joint-fastest half-century of the IPL history this season at this very ground only. It is an open stadium so the breeze passes throughout the game.

A total of 12 league games have been played at the venue this season, where the average 1st innings score has been 171 runs. Out of 12, the defending teams have won nine games, whereas the chasing teams have just won thrice. It is interesting to note that the teams batting first have won the last six games at this venue.

Rajasthan Royals have posted the highest score this year at this venue when they scored 210 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Lucknow Super Giants bundled out for just 82 runs in the last game, and this was the lowest score at the venue this season.

The biggest advantage of the matches in Pune is the dew factor, there is negligible dew in Pune as compared to the venues in Mumbai so the toss won’t play a huge part here.