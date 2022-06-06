Vitality Blast table: Vitality Blast 2022 table and standings

Vitality Blast table: The SportsRush brings you the points table of North and South Group of the Vitality T20 Blast in England.

The T20 Blast is up and running in England, and we have seen some thrilling encounters in the tournament. There have been some high-scoring games in the tournament, courtesy of smaller boundaries and flat batting wickets.

There has been a brilliant contingent of overseas players playing in this tournament with the likes of Kieron Pollard, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, DJ Bravo, etc. The teams are divided into two groups i.e. North Group and the South Group, and there are nine teams in each group.

Vitality Blast table

In the South Group, Surrey has been the most dominating team. Surrey have won four of their five games, whereas one of their game was abandoned due to rain. With the likes of Jason Roy, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, etc, they have a brilliant squad under their ranks.

Somerset is at the 2nd position with four wins in five games. The batting of the side has been great with the likes of Will Smeed, Tom Banton and Rilee Rossouw, whereas the bowling looks solid with Merchant de Lange in the ranks. Sussex have also played well, and they are also in the top-3 positions of the table.

The defending champions Kent Spitfires have disappointed a lot, and they have just won one of their six games. They are currently at the 8th position in the table.

S No. Teams Matches W L N/R Points NRR 1 Surrey 5 4 0 1 9 +1.793 2 Somerset 5 4 1 0 8 +0.967 3 Sussex 6 3 3 0 6 -0.090 4 Middlesex 5 3 2 0 6 -0.174 5 Gloucestershire 5 2 2 1 5 +0.300 6 Essex 5 2 2 1 5 +0.014 7 Glamorgan 6 2 3 1 5 -0.256 8 Kent 6 1 5 0 2 -0.384 9 Hampshire 5 1 4 0 2 -1.603

Lancashire are at the top of the North Group, and they have won four of their five games in the tournament so far. With the likes of Liam Livingstone, Tim David, and Phil Salt, they have a brilliant batting attack, whereas the bowlers have done their job accordingly as well.

Warwickshire are at the 2nd position with eight points under their kitty. Paul Stirling has batted well for them, whereas the bowling of the side has also done well. Northamptonshire are at the 3rd position, where the overseas duo of Chris Lynn and Jimmy Neesham has been brilliant for them.

Worcestershire, Durham and Derbyshire are at the bottom three positions of the table.