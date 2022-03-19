Wanderers Johannesburg ODI records: List of batting and bowling stats and records in Johannesburg ODIs

Wanderers Johannesburg ODI records: Johannesburg is all in readiness of hosting an ODI after almost 12 months.

The second ODI of the ongoing Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa will be played in Johannesburg tomorrow. Unlike the first ODI in Centurion on Friday, the second one will be a day match to fall in an ideal Sunday viewing time for the sub-continent audiences.

Bangladesh, who won the first ODI by 38 runs to register their first-ever ODI victory in South Africa yesterday, need another victory to register their first-ever ODI series victory in South Africa. A victory in the second ODI will also be the first occasion of Bangladesh winning three consecutive ODIs against the Proteas.

Having most recently hosted India in a Test match, Johannesburg will be hosting an ODI after almost a year. South Africa, who have played 37 out of the 50 Wanderers ODIs, have won 27 and lost 10 to dominate proceedings on most occasions here.

On the contrary, Bangladesh’s lone ODI appearance in Johannesburg had come during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003. While no member of the current squad was part of a 32-run loss against Kenya 19 years ago, the then all-rounder Khaled Mahmud is the current Team Director.

Wanderers Johannesburg ODI records

The Top Five highest ODI run-scorers in Johannesburg are all former cricketers namely AB de Villiers (732), Herschelle Gibbs (719), Jacques Kallis (638), Hansie Cronje (543) and Ricky Ponting (490). Below is the list of highest run-scorers at this venue among active players:

Batters Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Quinton de Kock (SA) 8 422 135 52.75 95.04 1 3 Faf du Plessis (SA) 8 407 112* 67.83 100.24 2 1 Fakhar Zaman (PAK) 2 237 193 118.5 119.09 1 0 David Miller (SA) 9 220 69* 55 135.8 0 2 Virat Kohli (IND) 4 207 79* 69 80.85 0 2

It’s happened! 0-51 going into 2022, and now 🇧🇩 has victories in both 🇳🇿 & 🇿🇦… What a wonderful and consequential year for 🇧🇩 cricket. https://t.co/a4RSAUaU3x — Michael Appleton (@michelappleton) March 18, 2022

Unlike the highest run-scorers, not all highest wicket-takers in Johannesburg ODI are former cricketers. The Top Five among the bowlers are Shaun Pollock (29), Allan Donald (18), Jacques Kallis (13), Kagiso Rabada (12) and Makhaya Ntini (12). Below is the list of highest wicket-takers at this venue among active players:

Bowlers Matches Wickets Average Economy SR 4 Kagiso Rabada (SA) 7 12 24.41 5.06 28.9 1 Lungi Ngidi (SA) 4 9 26.77 6.34 25.3 0 Stuart Broad (ENG) 3 8 17.87 5.68 18.8 1 Andile Phehlukwayo (AUS) 6 7 32.85 7.15 27.5 0 Adil Rashid (ENG) 2 5 17.8 5.8 18.4 0

Highest ODI innings totals at The Wanderers

Three out of the Top seven highest ODI innings totals have come at The Wanderers. Hence, it shouldn’t be a surprise if South Africa and Bangladesh play their second high-scoring ODI in a row tomorrow.