Wankhede Stadium ODI records: Wankhede Stadium records and highest innings totals in Mumbai ODIs

The last ODI at the Wankhede Stadium was also played between India and Australia.

International cricket will return to the Wankhede Stadium 73 days after the first of three India-Sri Lanka T20Is was played here earlier this year. The iconic stadium will now be hosting an India-Australia ODI after more than 38 months after it last hosted an ODI (also between these two teams).

India, who’ve played 19 out of 22 Mumbai ODIs, have won 10 and lost nine ODIs here. Having lost their last three ODIs at this stadium, it is noteworthy that the home team’s last victory at this stadium in this format had come over 11 years ago.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia Head-to-Head records in ODIs

Australia, on the other hand, have won three and lost one out of their four ODIs at this venue in the past. Expected to play more matches here in an ICC Cricket World Cup year, the visitors would be keen on both bettering their record and gaining more experience ahead of the world event.

Wankhede Stadium ODI records

Highest ODI run-scorers at the Wankhede Stadium are Sachin Tendulkar (455), Mohammad Azharuddin (302), Virat Kohli (265), Rahul Dravid (246) and Ross Taylor (202). With four of them being retired cricketers, Shikhar Dhawan (143), Faf du Plessis (133), David Warner (128), Quinton de Kock (109) and Ajinkya Rahane (107) have scored more than 100 ODI runs here among active cricketers.

Highest wicket-takers in ODIs played at this venue are Venkatesh Prasad (15), Anil Kumble (12), Harbhajan Singh (10), Winston Benjamin (7) and Tim Southee (7). Barring Southee, all the remaining four players have retired from international cricket. Trent Boult (4), Kagiso Rabada (4), Varun Aaron (3), Ravichandran Ashwin (3) and Steve Finn (3) have picked a few wickets here among active cricketers.

As far as cricketers part of both the current squads are concerned, no one else has managed to score more than 50 ODI runs at this stadium. Talking about bowlers, Mitchell Starc (3) and Ravindra Jadeja (2) have dismissed more than one batter here.

Highest innings totals in Mumbai ODIs

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 438/4 50 South Africa India 2015 358/6 50 New Zealand Canada 2011 299/4 40 India Sri Lanka 1987 289/7 40 Sri Lanka India 1987 286/8 50 Australia India 2003

It is worth mentioning that there have been only two 300+ innings totals in 44 attempts in spite of comparatively smaller boundary size of the Wankhede Stadium.

Team India calling 🇮🇳 Let’s go ✌️❤️ pic.twitter.com/rPMPr3INyC — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 16, 2023

Toss doesn’t really play a much of a role at this venue because teams batting first and second have won 11 ODIs each over the years. New Zealand hold the record for the highest successful run-chase in Mumbai ODIs on the back of chasing down a 281-run target against India in the penultimate ODI here played over half-a-decade ago.