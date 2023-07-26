India vs West Indies ODI Head To Head Record: IND vs WI ODI Series History

Even though India have built a minor lead for themselves over the years, India vs West Indies ODI Head to Head Record doesn’t really have an outright winner. Having said that, recent form and latest team combination of these two teams undoubtedly favours the Indian cricket team ahead of an imminent three-match series starting in Bridgetown tomorrow onwards.

India, who have won the last eight ODIs in this rivalry, haven’t lost an ODI against West Indies in almost four years now. Although West Indies have a 20-19 lead in front of their name in this format against this opposition, they haven’t defeated India in a home ODI in the last six years.

Speaking particularly about bilateral ODI series between these two opponents, India have a terrific 15-8 series lead since first playing one 40 years ago. India, who have registered 10 bilateral ODI series victories in a row against West Indies now, haven’t lost one since 2006.

It is noteworthy that the two teams will be locking horns exactly 12 months after their last ODI against one another. In what was the last of another three-match series, India had won a rain-affected contest by a comprehensive margin of 119 runs. For the unversed, both the ODI series played between these two teams last year had resulted in India whitewashing the opposition.

India vs West Indies ODI Head To Head Record

Total Number of Matches Played: 139

Matches Won by WI: 63

Matches Won by IND: 70

Matches Played at Kensington Oval: 3 (WI 2, IND 1)

Matches Played in West Indies: 42 (WI 20, IND 19)

WI Average Run Rate Against IND: 4.84

IND Average Run Rate Against WI: 4.96

Most Runs for WI: 877 (Shai Hope)

Most Runs for IND: 2,261 (Virat Kohli)

Most Wickets for WI: 20 (Alzarri Joseph)

Most Wickets for IND: 41 (Ravindra Jadeja)

Most Catches for WI: 23 (Shai Hope)

Most Catches for IND: 23 (Virat Kohli)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).