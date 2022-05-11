Wankhede Stadium pitch report CSK vs MI: Wankhede Stadium best for batting or bowling Chennai vs Mumbai today match 2022

Wankhede Stadium pitch report CSK vs MI: The venue will host its fifteenth match of the ongoing 15th season of the league.

The 59th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Arguably the most mouth-watering clash in the history of the league, both CSK and MI, this time around are presently the bottom two placed sides, with the latter even officially ruled out of the race towards the playoffs.

With back to back wins after losing eight consecutive matches, MI were humbled for the ninth time this year, with a crunching 52-run loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous game.

An under fire batting unit, failing to consistently deliver match after match has been the major reason for the downfall of the five-time IPL champions this year.

The CSK, on the other hand, are just one more loss away to join MI outside the exit door. However, post the return of MS Dhoni back as their skipper, the ‘Yellow Army’ has won two out of the previous three matches, including their biggest win of the season against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous match by 91 runs.

Needless to say, which of the two teams would hit the ground brimming with confidence today.

While MI will play only their second match at the Wankhede Stadium this year, CSK would step on the venue for the third time this season.

Wankhede Stadium pitch report CSK vs MI

As has been observed during the previous two matches at the Wankhede pitch, team batting first would yet again have it easy with the bat in the first innings.

Despite a decent cover of grass, the nature of all the pitches at this venue have become dry and abrasive, developing the tendency to hold up a bit with its two-paced nature.

Expect the spinners to dominate the proceedings as the match progresses, and the pacers to bowl a tad slower while bringing out their variations out of the casket.

Expect a high-scoring contest with the team batting first likely to start as favourites.