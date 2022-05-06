Wankhede Stadium pitch report PBKS vs RR today match: Punjab vs Rajasthan pitch report batting or bowling at Wankhede 2022 IPL match

Wankhede Stadium pitch report PBKS vs RR today match: Rajasthan Royals will face Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Punjab Kings will be up against Rajasthan Royals in the 52nd league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals have lost their last two games, and they would want to get back on the winning track. Jos Buttler has been the highest run-scorer of the tournament, but the other batters need to step up. The bowling of the side has been great.

Punjab Kings registered a thumping win in the last game, and they will have to continue their rhythm. Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan are batting well, whereas the bowling of Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar is great as well.

Wankhede Stadium pitch report PBKS vs RR

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium has always been a paradise for the batters. There is a red-soil pitch at the venue which provides an even bounce for the batters to hit the ball easily. The wear and tear in the pitch are negligible as well.

A total of 13 games have been played in IPL 2022 so far at the Wankhede Stadium, where the average 1st innings score has been 170 runs. Out of 13 games, seven games have been won by the chasing teams. The boundaries of this ground are not that large, and the batters can easily clear the boundary ropes.

Chennai Super Kings have recorded the lowest score at the ground this season, where they scored 131 runs in the opening game of the tournament. The highest score at this ground this season has been made by Rajasthan Royals, where they made 222 runs against Delhi Capitals.

Being a day game, the dew factor won’t play any kind of impact in this game and batting first won’t be a bad option here. The pacers won’t get any movement as well from the pitch in the initial overs. In the middle-overs, the spinners can play a crucial role as the oddballs are staying low at this surface.