Wankhede Stadium pitch report today match: Delhi vs RCB pitch report for 2022 IPL match at Wankhede Stadium

Wankhede Stadium pitch report today match: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the IPL 2022 game.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Royal Challengers Bangalore have won three of their five games in the tournament, whereas Delhi Capitals have won two of their four.

Both sides have some incredible batters in their team, and this game can be a great affair. Harshal Patel is expected to make his much-awaited return in this game for the RCB side. Delhi Capitals looked solid in the last game and the opening pair of David Warner & Prithvi Shaw is gelling up well.

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium has always supported the batters in the past. Before IPL, the average 1st innings score in the last 20 T20 games played here at this venue was 175 runs. However, this season has not been that great in terms of scoring at this venue.

A total of five games have been played in IPL 2022 so far at the Wankhede Stadium, where the average 1st innings score has been 152 runs. Out of five games, four games have been won by the chasing teams, so it is clear that the teams love chasing at this venue. The boundaries of this ground are quite small as well.

The surfaces have been dry at the Wankhede this season, and the spinners have taken full advantage of it. Under the lights, the pace bowlers get visible swing in the initial overs of the game with the new ball. Royal Challengers Bangalore chased 170 runs here at this ground against Rajasthan Royals. They scored 173 runs, which is the highest at this ground this season.

This is a night game, so the dew will definitely play a huge part. Both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss at this ground.