Brabourne Stadium pitch report: Brabourne Mumbai pitch for DC vs MI IPL 2022 match

Brabourne Stadium pitch report: Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium will host the second game of IPL 2022 between DC vs MI on 27 March 2022.

IPL 2022 will begin on 26 March 2022 with the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. This is the traditional rule of playing the finalists of the last season on opening day.

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to be a grand one. With the arrival of two new teams, it will be a longer season than before. A total of 70 league games will be played this season. There will be two groups of five teams each.

A team will play its group members and one of the teams from another group twice, whereas they will play one game each against other four teams. So, a team will play 14 leagues games before the playoffs. The top-4 team overall will qualify for the playoffs.

Brabourne Stadium pitch report

Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium will host the IPL 2022 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on 27 March 2022. Both teams met in the final of the IPL 2020 season.

The deck at Mumbai’s Brabourne’s Stadium has assisted both batters and bowlers in the past. The shorter boundaries make the job even easier for the batters, and the outfield is fast as well. The average score in IPL at this ground is 147 runs which state that both batters and bowlers enjoy here.

Brabourne stadium as well as Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai ready for IPL 2022. pic.twitter.com/k79Vs6oGSo — AVNISH RAO (@_avnishrao) March 24, 2022

The highest IPL score at Brabourne Stadium is 212/6, made by Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals, whereas the lowest score of 115 runs is also made by Mumbai Indians against the Deccan Chargers. The highest runs chased at this ground is 181 runs, done by Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings.

Shane Watson (104 runs) has scored the best individual score at this ground playing for the Rajasthan Royals. The best bowling figures has been registered by Chris Morris (4/23) against Chennai Super Kings while playing for the Rajasthan Royals.

The game between DC vs MI will start from 3.30 PM IST, so the dew factor won’t play a part.