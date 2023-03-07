“Waqar, let’s duck for cover!”: Tim David hits 4 consecutive sixes off Rumman Raees; smashes fastest fifty in PSL 8

Playing his first match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, Multan Sultans power hitter Tim David has notched-up the joint-fastest half-century of the ongoing season, against the Islamabad United at the Pindi Club Ground.

Boasting of a strong batting line-up, the Multan opening pair of skipper Mohammad Rizwan (33 off 18) and Southpaw batter Shan Masood (75 off 50) posted 57 runs by the end of the Powerplay, to lay a strong foundation for a huge total.

However, it required a fiery knock from one of their batters in the line-up to go past the 200-run mark, and it was Tim David who took the mantle upon himself to do the job. Going hammer and tongs during the final five Overs, he brought up his fifty off mere 20 deliveries, and returned back only after smashing 4 Fours and 5 Sixes to notch-up 60 individual runs off mere 27 deliveries.

Tim David hits 4 consecutive sixes off Rumman Raees

The highlight of his innings tonight was the four back-to-back Sixes he hit off pacer Rumman Raees during the 16th Over. After Masood hit a boundary off the first delivery and followed it up with a single, the left-arm pacer found himself at the receiving end of some brutal hitting.

While he dispatched the first two Full Tosses out of the park, the slower delivery was picked up beautifully to send the ball beyond the square-leg boundary the next delivery. In his bid to nail the Yorker again, Raees yet again bowled a Full Toss on the last delivery as well, and Tim was more than just obliged to smash the ball in the long-on region – towards the direction of the commentary box.

The Raees Over thus leaked as many as 30 runs, which helped the Sultans post 205/5 on the scoreboard in their 20 Overs.

Islamabad off with a fiery start

Despite losing Alex Hales (1 off 7) early in the chase, the Islamabad United have got off to a rollicking start in the run-chase. At the time of writing, skipper Shadab Khan (8* off 7) and Colin Munro (31* off 14) had taken the team total to 70 runs off seven Overs.