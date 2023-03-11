Most expensive T20 bowling figures: Highest runs conceded by a bowler in T20 history

Quetta Gladiators spinner Qais Ahmad conceded the joint third-highest number of runs in a T20 match during Pakistan Super League 2023 Match 28 against Multan Sultans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium tonight.

Playing only his fourth match of the ongoing eight season of the PSL, Ahmad was among the four changes made by QG in a must-win encounter. Included in place of overseas fast-bowling all rounder Dwaine Pretorius, Ahmed would’ve thought of making a difference against a strong batting unit but less did he know that he would be part of an infamous club by the end of the first innings.

Introduced into the attack as the fifth bowler by captain Mohammad Nawaz (1/50) to bowl the last over of the powerplay, Ahmad registered a horrific start to his spell as MS opening batter Usman Khan (120) thwacked as many as three sixes and two fours in a 27-run over.

In the middle of a breakout innings, Khan treated Ahmad in the exact same manner in his next over over. While two 27-run overs played a vital role in powering the right-handed batter to the fastest PSL century, it saw the leg-spinner giving away 54 runs in just 12 balls.

Ahmad’s third over of the match was his best as he gave away only nine runs in addition to dismissing batter Rilee Rossouw (15). 14 runs in his final over including the wicket of Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan (55) prevented Ahmad from topping the below mentioned list but his four overs formed a primary reason behind the opposition registering the highest innings total in the PSL.

Also playing for Quetta in February last year, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was the previous record-holder for the worst bowling figures in the PSL. Ahmed, 22, left behind Afridi by a massive 10-run margin on Saturday.

Most expensive T20 bowling figures