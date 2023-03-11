Quetta vs Multan head to head: QG vs MS head to head record in PSL history

The 28th match of the ongoing eighth season of the Pakistan Super League will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans in Rawalpindi tonight. A commonality between these teams is that both of them achieved the highest successful run-chase in the history of the PSL in their last respective match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Quetta and Multan, however, will lock horns against each other in what is going to be their last match of the league phase. At the penultimate position on the points table on the back of three wins and six losses out of their nine matches, QG face a must-win situation if they wish to stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

MS, meanwhile, are at the third position after winning five and losing four matches thus far. No longer at the second position on the table, they will also be looking to win their second match in as many days to keep their qualification chances in their own hands.

Relive the moments from last night’s incredible game between Zalmi and the #SultanSquad featuring a record chase and the fastest #HBLPSL century of all time!#LetsPlaySaeen pic.twitter.com/MiJubIEfWW — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) March 11, 2023

Historically, Multan have done better in Quetta vs Multan head to head record. Although their rivalry will register its first episode at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday, these two teams have played here in the past. In five attempts, Quetta have won thrice and lost twice. Multan, on the other hand, have won twice and lost once out of their three matches at this stadium.

Quetta vs Multan head to head record in PSL history

Total number of matches played: 11

Matches won by QG: 4

Matches won by MS: 6

Matches played in March: 5 (QG 3, MS 1)

Matches played on Saturday: 2 (QG 0, MS 2)

Matches played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: 0 (QG 0, MS 0)

QG average score against MS: 137

MS average score against QG: 161

Most runs for QG: 100 (Sarfaraz Ahmed)

Most runs for MS: 275 (Rilee Rossouw)

Most wickets for QG: 7 (Mohammad Nawaz)

Most wickets for MS: 6 (Khushdil Shah)

Most catches for QG: 2 (Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain and Sarfaraz Ahmed)

Most catches for MS: 7 (Mohammad Rizwan)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).