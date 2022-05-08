Warner vs CSK record: David Warner record at DY Patil Stadium in IPL history

David Warner vs CSK record: The opening batter will be playing his 19th match against Chennai Super Kings tonight.

The 55th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Navi Mumbai tonight. Fortunately, the match will be played as originally planned in spite of a COVID-19 scare in the latter’s camp this morning.

Defending champions Chennai, who are almost out of contention for IPL 2022 playoffs, are on the ninth position on the points table on the back of winning three and losing seven matches till now. Meanwhile, Delhi are still active in the playoffs race after winning and losing five IPL 2022 matches each.

Out of their seven matches at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Super Kings have won five and lost two across four seasons. Capitals, on the other hand, have won one and lost two out of their three matches at this venue.

David Warner vs CSK record in IPL history

With DC opening batter Prithvi Shaw ruled out of this match, the team would be counting on David Warner’s current form, experience and past record against CSK.

In 18 T20s against this opposition over the years, Warner has scored 674 runs at an average and strike rate of 39.65 and 138.97 respectively. Warner, who has scored a century and seven half-centuries against Chennai over the years, had scored a career-best 135* (69) with the help of 11 fours and eight sixes for New South Wales in a Champions League Twenty20 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium 11 years ago.

While Warner has never faced Super Kings in Navi Mumbai, he has scored 50 runs at a strike rate of 125 in his only two innings at this venue till date.