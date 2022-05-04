Will CSK go to playoffs 2022: Is CSK out of IPL 2022?

Will CSK go to playoffs 2022: Chennia Super Kings have lost their seventh Indian Premier League 2022 match tonight.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have returned to winning ways after staging a 13-run victory against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the recently concluded 49th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Chasing a 174-run target, Super Kings faltered in the middle overs to lose as many as five wickets in between overs 7-16. As a result, they ended up with 160/8 in their allotted quota of 20 overs despite opening batter Devon Conway scoring 56 (37) with the help of six fours and two sixes.

With bowling figures of 4-0-35-3, RCB pacer Harshal Patel was the pick of their bowlers at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell (3) registered another failure with the bat in hand but was skilled enough to pick bowling figures of 4-0-22-2 which comprised of dismissals of Robin Uthappa (1) and Ambati Rayudu (10).

Will CSK go to playoffs 2022 IPL?

The development means that CSK have now lost their seventh match of the season. Still having four league matches to make amends, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his men are quite likely of having missed the bus as far as qualifying for IPL 2022 playoffs is concerned.

At best, Chennai can end the league phase with seven wins (14 points) to their name assuming that they will all their remaining matches. Having said that, even doing the same won’t guarantee them a playoff spot as their chances solely depend on NRR (Net Run Rate) after this loss. Readers must note that Super Kings’ NRR of -0.431 is quite poor at the moment.

In what is a 10-team IPL after 11 years, qualifying with seven wins seems to be next to impossible for now. IPL 2011, the only other instance of a 10-team IPL, had witnessed teams qualifying for the playoffs after nine and eight league stage wins.