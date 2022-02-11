Cricket

“Warnie would have a smoke as he was walking onto the ground”: When Michael Clarke revealed the smoking habit of Shane Warne before crucial games

"Warnie would have a smoke as he was walking onto the ground": When Michael Clarke revealed the smoking habit of Shane Warne before crucial games
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“Luka Doncic really turns into prime Michael Jordan against the Clippers”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Mavs MVP erupts for a career-high 51-point performance vs LAC
Next Article
“The Raptors showed me nothing but unconditional love, and I don’t wanna be anywhere else”: Gary Trent Jr shows his appreciation to the Canadian franchise after putting up a 42-point performance
Cricket Latest News
"Warnie would have a smoke as he was walking onto the ground": When Michael Clarke revealed the smoking habit of Shane Warne before crucial games
“Warnie would have a smoke as he was walking onto the ground”: When Michael Clarke revealed the smoking habit of Shane Warne before crucial games

On the Uncensored Podcast in 2021, Michael Clarke revealed that Shane Warne often used to…