“Warnie would have a smoke as he was walking onto the ground”: When Michael Clarke revealed the smoking habit of Shane Warne before crucial games

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Michael Clarke reveals smoking habit of Shane Warne

Michael Clarke and Shane Warne played together for Australia in early 2000. On the Uncensored Podcast in 2021, Michael Clarke revealed a habit about Shane Warne. He said that Warne often used to smoke before going to games. Clarke said that Warne used to cope with stress by smoking ahead of the game.

“He would always leave the things happening off the field, off the field. Generally, Warnie would have a smoke as he was walking onto the ground. He will try to hide it somewhere. And when he finished his smoke and put it out, he knew that it was game time,” Clarke said.

Michael Clarke also had a lot of praise for the legendary leg-spinner. Warne’s ODI career was ended abruptly due to a failed drug test in 2003, but Clarke said that Warne used to leave it there, go and do his stuff.

“He crossed that line and whatever he had going off the field, he would leave it there, go and do his stuff on the field and when he came back, he knew it was still going to be there,” Clarke added.

Under the captaincy of Michael Clarke, Australia won the 2015 Cricket World Cup. He has scored 8643 test runs, whereas he has also scored 7981 ODI runs.