Was Andrew Symonds married: Was Andrew Symonds separated from wife?

Was Andrew Symonds married: Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds was married and he left behind a family of three.

Andrew Symonds was one of the greatest all-rounders to ever don the Australian logo on his chest. Symonds, who was famous for his aggressive stroke-making, was a deceptive bowler, whereas his work on the field was second to none. He was a major all-rounder of the Australian white-ball squad and won two ICC World Cups in 2003 and 2007.

The news of Andrew Symonds’s demise sent shockwaves throughout the cricketing fraternity. Symonds was famously known as Roy and was a friend to many. He was involved in quite a few controversies throughout his career, but the record Andrew Symonds spoke for himself.

Andrew Symonds first got married in 2004 to his childhood girlfriend Brooke Marshall. However, the marriage could not last long, and both of them got separated in 2005 only.

In his 2006 book, Roy: Going for Broke, Symonds revealed that he was willing to leave cricket altogether in order to save his marriage from collapsing.

“I seriously thought about stepping down from it and cricket altogether. My reasoning was that if there was any chance of rebuilding my marriage then perhaps I was better off without cricket,” Symonds wrote in his book.

.@gilly381, @darren_lehmann and Justin Langer remember Andrew Symonds’ complicated scoring system for fielding! pic.twitter.com/dqMqUlCtQb — SEN 1116 (@1116sen) May 16, 2022

Andrew Symonds left behind a family of three, his wife Laura, and two children in Billy and Chloe. Andrew Symonds met Laura in 2004, and both of them got married in 2014 after the birth of their son.

When Laura was giving birth to their daughter, Andrew Symonds was playing in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians, but he announced his retirement and returned to Australia to be with his wife and family.

Laura and two children were in Sydney when the death news of Andrew Symonds broke out. All three of them flew to Townsville after the terrible news.

“We are still in shock – I’m just thinking of the two kids,” Laura said to The Courier-Mail.