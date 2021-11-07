Wasim Jaffer meme: Former Indian batter posts funny meme as India crash out of 2021 T20 World Cup

Wasim Jaffer meme: Known for his sense of humour on social media, Wasim Jaffer posts funny meme after Kiwis defeat the Afghans

In the Super 12, Group 2 match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, New Zealand have defeated Afghanistan by 8 wickets, in what was a do-or-die encounter for both the sides. And with this win, the Kiwis have booked their semi-final berth, thereby eliminating Afghanistan as well as India in the process from the World Cup.

New Zealand join Pakistan from Group 2, and post the win they now sit on top of the points table from their group, below Pakistan. Today’s Pakistan-Namibia encounter would confirm as to who finishes on top ultimately, as the T20 World Cup now heads towards its business end.

Thanks to a splendid display of batting by the Afghan southpaw- Najibullah Zadran (73 off 48), Afghanistan huffed and puffed to a paltry score of 124/8 in their allotted 20 Overs.

In reply, the New Zealand batters, known for their discipline and percentage Cricket, batted in line with their reputation, making sure they just not let the Afghan bowlers get on top of them. Skipper Kane Williamson (40* off 42) , Devon Conway (36* off 32), and Martin Guptill (28 off 23) made sure they did not falter in a do-or-die encounter, thereby chasing the score with consummate ease.

Wasim Jaffer meme becomes a hit amongst Twitteratis

Known for his sense of humour and his wit across the social media sites, former Team India batter Wasim Jaffer once again took to Twitter to share a meme from the popular Bollywood movie- ‘Andaz Apna Apna’.

In the meme, actor Salman Khan (representing India) is sitting behind Aamir Khan (representing Afghanistan) on a bicycle, with Paresh Rawal (representing New Zealand) standing behind both of them.

In the next frame, Paresh Rawal is seen hopping on to the bicycle, leaving both Aamir and Salman behind- thereby signifying that the Kiwis have left behind both India and Afghanistan in the race towards the semi-finals.

