“Youngsters should watch and learn”: Yuvraj Singh heaps praise on New Zealand batters during their chase vs Afghanistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Yuvraj Singh was all in praise of the Kiwi batters as they chase a paltry score posted by Afghanistan in do-or-die match in T20 World Cup

The Super 12, Group 2 match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is underway with the Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi winning the Toss and deciding to bat first on what is a used surface from the match between Australia and West Indies yesterday.

Hoping to carry on with their fiery batting approach, especially during the Powerplay, the Afghan batters were humbled by the Kiwi quicks in the Powerplay itself, as they could post only 23 runs and losing 3 wickets in the process.

Thanks to a splendid display of batting by the Afghan southpaw- Najibullah Zadran (73 off 48), Afghanistan huffed and puffed to a paltry score of 124/8 in their allotted 20 Overs.

In reply, the New Zealand batters, known for their discipline and percentage Cricket, have batted in line with their reputation, making sure they have just not let the Afghan bowlers get on top of them.

Former Indian batting sensation- Yuvraj Singh also, taking note of a disciplined batting performance took to his social media handle to convey the same.

Yuvraj Singh heaps praise on New Zealand batters

Without taking much of a risk, the Kiwi batters got off to the start they would have liked, scoring 45 runs in the Powerplay, and losing the solitary wicket of Daryl Mitchell (17 off 12).

Martin Guptill and skipper Kane Williamson (in at number 3) made sure they continued rotating their strike, with an occasional boundary here and there to keep the score within the required rate of just over 6 rpo.

Yuvraj Singh took to his Twitter handle and exclaimed that T20 Cricket is not just about the big hits, and that the youngsters must take note of the approach with which the Kiwi batters have performed, especially during pressure matches as the ongoing one.

Nz batters playing the spin of Mujeeb and @rashidkhan_19 very smartly ! Looking for singles and putting the bad balls away ! In a pressure game to qualify its a good game plan . Something youngsters should watch and learn that T20 it’s not just only about big hits . #AfgvsNZ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 7, 2021

At the time of writing, New Zealand were 91/2 after 14 Overs, requiring another 34 runs in 6 Overs to make it through to the semi-finals.