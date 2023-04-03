WATCH: Fan Worships MS Dhoni by Doing Aarti in Front of TV Ahead of IPL 2023 Opening Match

A ‘Sea of Yellow’ erupted in full intensity with its crests and troughs, as Chennai Super Kings arrived at the Chapauk Stadium for the first time since IPL 2019 tonight, and their very own ‘Thala‘ was in some mood to entertain them.

Having arrived at the crease with five deliveries to spare, MS Dhoni smashed the Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood for two consecutive Sixes off the first two balls of his innings, sending the crowd into a frenzy after having already enjoyed quite some fireworks from the rest of the batters.

While the first Six in the third man region covered a distance of 69 meters, the next one was hooked deep into the stands as the 41-year-old brought into use all his muscular strength.

The huge crowd puller that he has always been, Dhoni managed to hog all the limelight during the IPL 2023 tournament opener against the Gujarat Titans as well, as the entire Narendra Modi Stadium, and other public places like the Ahmedabad Metro Station were recorded cheering for the legendary skipper.

Fan Worships MS Dhoni by Doing Aarti in Front of TV

In a video posted by a Twitter user today afternoon, a youngster seemingly in his twenties is seen performing an Aarti – a common religious ritual across majority Hindu households, while standing in front of his television set.

While he was at it, MS Dhoni is seen speaking to Ravi Shastri after the Toss, informing the latter the team’s four overseas players for the IPL 2023 opening match versus Gujarat Titans and his opinion on the new impact player rule in the IPL.

The aforementioned video is one of the many instances of fans treating their favourite superstars of the game akin demigods. While this culture of treating celebrities as something more than mere mortal beings is not new in India, and might even be toxic, there is no denying the fact that the love we have for people who’ve managed to touch our hearts is indeed selfless and unadulterated.