Newlands Cape Town pitch report today: India W vs Pakistan W pitch report today Women’s T20 World Cup match

India will take on Pakistan in their opening match of T20 World Cup 2023 today. (photo: Asian Cricket Council)

During the fourth match of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will square-off against each other, at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town today.

No points for guessing that team India will start as favourites today, with an overall head-to-head record of 10-3 in their favour in the T20 format.

However, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side realize they cannot take them lightly, especially after having lost to them during the league match of the Asia Cup last year.

Also, they have been handed a massive blow ahead of the clash, as the vice-captain and designated opener Smriti Mandhana has been ruled out of the contest due to a finger injury. Southpaw batter Yastike Bhatia will likely replace her at the top.

As for Pakistan, Ayesha Naseem had the world taking about her after she displayed some fine hitting ability during the recently concluded T20I series against Australia. Skipper Bismah Maroof will bank upon her to come good in their opening match.

Newlands Cape Town pitch report today

The opening match of the World Cup at the Newlands turned out to be a low-scoring thriller, with spinners doing much of the talking throughout the match.

The surface overall is likely to help the batters get on top of the bounce and play through the line. Run-scoring is likely to be easier for them while facing the medium pacers.

With the pitch providing decent enough turn for the spinners, expect them to bowl majority of the Overs today. Both India and Pakistan have plenty of spinners at their disposal as well.

The key for the batters will be to use their feet while facing the spinners, something which the South African women were unable to do during their opening match against Sri Lanka a couple of days ago.

“I thought 130 was par score. The ball was coming on to the bat nicely,” remarked South African skipper Sune Luus despite her team failing to chase down the target of 127.