WATCH: Shubman Gill giggles uncontrolably as fan finds ball after six to Nathan Lyon in Ahmedabad Test

A total of 22 cricketers worked their guts out on a tiring day of Test cricket on the second day of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. Having said that, a young fan managed to grab all the laurels in the last over of the day as far as the entertainment quotient is concerned.

India batter Shubman Gill (18*), who was bowled whilst trying to hit Australia spinner Nathan Lyon for a six down the ground in the last match, was brave enough to attempt a similar shot in the 10th over of the innings. While Gill didn’t err on this particular occasion, him hitting the first six of the match wasn’t enough to snatch limelight from the fan.

A classic case of the ball getting lost resulted in a hilarious incident. Gill timed the ball exceedingly well as it ended up getting stuck underneath a cover near the sight screen. A dedicated fan, however, made the effort to find a way to go underneath the cover and find the ball albeit after several attempts.

Taking into consideration the time taken in the process, on-field umpires called for a replacement ball. Even the finalization of the same didn’t allow players to resume play because the fan was still finding the ball around the sight screen.

With Gill objecting to the same as an outright obstruction behind the bowler’s arm, umpires had to gesture to the fan with respect to aborting his mission and letting players complete the day’s play.

Shubman Gill giggles uncontrolably as fan finds ball after six to Nathan Lyon in Ahmedabad Test

In the meantime, the young man managed to find the ball which saw him celebrating at the same spot to further cause a delay. With the covers not providing an even platform to stand, he had almost fell down at a point in time but none of its prevented him from expressing his joy.

All of this, furthermore, also witnessed smiles on the faces of the players including Gill. Eventually, the original ball was handed to Lyon to complete the over.

India opening batters Rohit Sharma (17*) and Gill didn’t get out in the 10 overs that they had face on Day 2. Still 444 runs behind Australia’s first innings total, India will have to bat exceedingly well on Day 3 to gain a first innings lead.