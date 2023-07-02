WATCH: Stuart Broad Mocks Marnus Labuschagne Post Jonny Bairstow Stumping At Lord’s

A clearly unimpressed and miffed Stuart Broad had made sure to mock Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne after the way English wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow was stumped by the Aussie wicket-keeper Alex Carey, on day 5 of the recently concluded second Test match of Ashes 2023 at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

While Broad seemed to be quite serious with the particular gesture, it was nothing less than hilarious for the crowd at the iconic venue in particular and the viewers in general. It all happened after the final delivery of the 55th over being bowled by the visiting team skipper Pat Cummins.

The short delivery outside the off-stump was left alone by Broad through to wicket-keeper Carey. However, as the English fast bowler was about to walk towards his captain at the other end, he immediately paused and dragged his bat way inside the batting crease. In fact, in a bid to take a jibe at the Aussies, he went on to drag his bat beyond the bowling crease as well.

Stuart Broad Mocks Marnus Labuschagne Post Jonny Bairstow Run Out At Lord’s

Labuschagne, standing at forward short-leg, was at the receiving end of Broad’s jibe as he tried to mock him for the way Bairstow was dismissed a few overs earlier.

Amidst the boos from the Lord’s crowd which was repeatedly chanting the one-liner accusing the Aussies of cheating, Broad confirmed from the Australian No.3 batter whether or not the ball was indeed ‘dead’ this time around with the final ball of the over being bowled.

Labuschagne, too, saw the funny side of the gesture and threatened to run him out if he lingered outside, before giving the ball back to Carey who scampered through to the other end for the beginning of the next over.

Stuart Broad’s stump mic comments on Alex Carey

Broad made sure to have a go at Carey as well, whose street-smart move was the sole reason for the former going all salty with his naïve idiosyncrasies on the pitch.

While he had a lot to say to the Aussie wicket-keeper batter, he was caught on the stump mic remarking, “You’ll always be remembered for that,” referring obviously to the stumping dismissal the former had effected.

To be fair, Broad’s reaction to a perfectly legitimate dismissal was immature and uncalled for. One cannot apply the so-called ‘spirit of the game’ fallacy as per one’s comfort and should in fact have the graciousness to accept that the opposition played better than his team for majority part of the Test match.