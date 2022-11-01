“We aren’t here to win the Cup”: Shakib Al Hasan agrees Bangladesh beating India will be an upset in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh’s captain Shakib al Hasan addressed the press ahead of the match between India and Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. India are certainly the favourites to win the match, and even Shakib al Hasan has agreed that fact that the Indian team will have an upper hand in the match.

After losing to South Africa, the Indian team will be eager to make a strong comeback in this match against Bangladesh. KL Rahul has been disappointing in the tournament so far, and he will have to prove the critics wrong with the bat. The bowlers of the side are in a great rhythm.

ALSO READ: India vs Bangladesh weather forecast

Bangladesh have also won 2 of their matches, and they are very much alive in the tournament. Shakib al Hasan will yet again be the most important player of the side, and they have some young talented players in their ranks as well.

Shakib Al Hasan agrees Bangladesh beating India will be an upset

Bangladesh are still in the race for the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as they have won two of their three matches in the tournament so far. They will now face India, and Shakib al Hasan has agreed that if Bangladesh can beat the Indian side, it will be an upset.

Shakib said that the Indian team is here to win the tournament, whereas they are not here to win the trophy. He insists that they will approach this match with the very same intent, and they will aim to beat both India and Pakistan in order to create a major upset in the tournament.

“I think it will be a good game. India are the favourites heading into the match. They have come here to win the World Cup, we are not here to win the World Cup,” Shakib al Hasan said to the reporters.

“You can understand the situation, if we win against India, it will be an upset and we will try our best to upset India.”

It is interesting that earlier this year, BCB President also said that the team is going through a transition phase, and they are targeting the 2024 T20 World Cup as they don’t have many chances in Australia.

Shakib al Hasan calls Suryakumar Yadav number-one batter

Shakib al Hasan went on to add that Suryakumar Yadav is the number one T20I batter in the world at the moment and record proves for himself. He said that the Bangladesh side has not made any particular plans about the Indian batters and agreed that they have some world-class players in their ranks.

“He has been playing really well for them. I think he is probably their No.1 batter in terms of the record in the last year. They have few world-class players,” Shakib al Hasan added.

Suryakumar Yadav is in excellent form this year, and the way he played in the last match against South Africa was excellent to watch. On a pitch where all the other batters failed badly, Surya kept the Indian team in the match. He would want to continue his form against Bangladesh as well.